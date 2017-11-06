Annual Holiday Pie Sale Slated to Start Soon

The Falls Church Education Foundation (FCEF) is hosting its annual holiday pie sale to benefit FCEF programs including the “No Holidays for Hunger” fund that helps provide meals to Falls Church City Public School families in need. Pies are from “Mom’s Apple Pie Company” and ordering is open through Friday, Nov. 10. Customers can pick up their pies Nov. 20 at the George Mason High School (7124 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church) cafeteria from 2:30 – 7:00 p.m. For more information, contact FCEF executive director Debbie Hiscott at Dhiscott@fcedf.org.

