Crime Report: A Stolen Truck, Stolen Jewelry & Domestic Assault Arrest

There were two big thefts in the City of Falls Church last week according to the latest crime report released today. A Ford F150 truck was stolen from Koons Ford last Monday and a woman is suspected of stealing items from a jewelry store safe at Eden Center on Friday.

In other crime, there was a domestic assault arrest on S. Maple Ave., two people skipped out on cab fare at West Broad Residences, someone smashed a window at Hillwood Cleaners and there were two more hit and runs.

City of Falls Church Crime Report: October 30 – November 5, 2017

Hit and Run, 116 W Broad St (Hot and Juicy Parking Lot), Oct 30, a vehicle was struck by another vehicle which left the scene.

Drug/Narcotic Violation, 100 blk N Spring St, Nov 1, 2:14 AM, a male, 31, of Burke, VA, was issued a summons for Possession of Marijuana.

Motor Vehicle Theft, 1051 E Broad St (Koon’s Ford), Oct 30, between 9:08 and 9:30 PM, a gray Ford F150 was taken from the parking lot. Suspect described as black male, wearing a black and red coat (hood up), jeans, and sneakers. Investigation continues.

Larceny from Building, 6757-14 Wilson Blvd (Bach Tuyet Jewelers), Nov 3, 1:40 PM, items of value were stolen from an unlocked safe. Suspect is described as female, 5’4” – 5’7” tall, wearing a black/white top, long green skirt, and thong sandals.

Investigation continues.

Domestic Assault, 400 blk S Maple Ave, Nov 4, 2:14 AM, a male, of the City of Falls Church, VA, was arrested for Domestic Assault (Simple).

Drug/Narcotic Violation, 100 blk Wallace St, Nov 4, 9:47 AM, a male, 31, of Manassas, VA, was issued summonses for Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Simple Assault, 1100 blk W Broad St, Nov 4, 12:38 PM, officers responded for a report of a physical altercation between two male subjects. No injuries were observed. Both parties declined to file charges.

Fraud-False Pretenses, 301 W Broad St (West Broad Residences), Nov 4, 7:09 PM, two individuals were transported by cab, but left without paying the fare. One subject is described as a white female in her 20’s, approx. 5’6” tall and weighing 160 lbs, with

blonde hair and fair skin. The second subject is described as a white male in his 20’s, approx. 5’10” – 6’ tall and weighing 215 – 225 lbs, with brown hair and fair skin. Investigation continues.

Smoking Violation, 6757-24 Wilson Blvd (Le Billiards), Nov 4, 8:02 PM, a male, of Ashburn, VA, was issued a summons for Smoking in a Restaurant.

Drunkenness, 120 N Virginia Ave (Mary Riley Styles Library), Nov 4, 8:12 PM, a male, of no fixed address, was arrested for Drunk in Public.

Drunkenness, 6600 blk Wilson Blvd, Nov 5, 1:08 AM, a male, of Silver Spring, MD, was arrested for Drunk in Public.

Driving Under the Influence/Refusal, 306 Hillwood Ave (Lesley Restaurant Bar and Grill Parking Lot), Nov 5, 2:13 AM, a male, of Silver Spring, MD, was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated (Second Offense) and Refusal of Breath Test.

Hit and Run, 1230 W Broad St (Giant Food Parking Lot), Nov 5, 2:15 PM – 2:45 PM, a vehicle was struck by another vehicle which left the scene. Witnesses describe the striking vehicle as a Toyota Scion. Investigation continues.

Burglary, 165 Hillwood Ave (Hillwood Cleaners), Nov 5, 5:30 PM, witnesses observed the front glass door of the business shattered. Investigation continues.

OTHER ARRESTS

Nov 2, 11:12 AM, a male, 44, of no fixed address, was arrested on an outstanding City of Falls Church Capias. The underlying charge was trespassing.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments