Last Stand Quartet Set to Perform Next Sunday at St. Patrick’s

Violinist Alexandra Osborne, violist Mahoko Eguchi, cellist Rachel Young and pianist Efi Hachmey will be performing an afternoon of fine chamber music by prominent string players of the National Symphony Orchestra and an internationally renowned pianist on Sunday, Nov. 12 at 4 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church (3241 Bush Dr., Falls Church). Admission is free, though a $20 donation is suggested. A wine and cheese reception follows the concert. For more information, contact Mariko Hiller at marikohiller@gmail.com or at 703-200-7489.

