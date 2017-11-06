Police Look for Missing Falls Church-Area Mom & 3-Year-Old

Police detectives are searching for a missing mother and her three-year-old daughter, last seen Sunday evening around 6:30 p.m. Fairfax County police say 27-year-old Gail Ferro and her daughter Mayo Ferro were last seen at their home in the 2900 block of Strathmeade Street in the Falls Church area of Fairfax County.

Detective believe the mother and daughter left in a blue 2012 Toyota Highlander with Virginia plate VJG-2156. Gail is described as 5’4″, 115 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes and Maya has blonde hair, blue eyes and weights 30 to 40 pounds.

Police ask anyone with information on the location of Gail and Maya or if they have seen the vehicle to call 9-1-1.

