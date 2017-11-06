“Race and Reconciliation” Covered at Dulin United Last Sunday

A forum at the Falls Church’s Dulin United Methodist Church last Sunday focused on racial reconciliation issues and initiatives that included participation by local clergy and civil rights leaders that included in the front row (left to right) the Rev. James Page of the Galloway United Methodist Church, Nikki Henderson of the Tinner Hill Heritage Foundation, the Rev. John Ohmer of the Falls Church Episcopal Church, and the Rev. Laura Martin of the Rock Springs United Church of Christ in North Arlington. A major interfaith event is being organized for June in Cherry Hill Park to continue countering the influence of events like the white supremacist demonstration in Charlottesville on Aug. 12.

