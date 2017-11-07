Falls Church Election Day 2017

Today is Election Day in the City of Falls Church with four City Council seats, four School Board seats, a school bond referendum, the 53rd District House of Delegates seat and three state-wide races on the ballot. Also on the ticket, three uncontested races in the City for sheriff, treasurer and commissioner of the revenue.

For City Council, incumbents Marybeth Connelly, Dan Sze and David Snyder are joined by former Council member Dan Maller and first-time candidates Ross Litkenhous and Spencer Parsons in running for four available Council seats and for School Board, incumbent Lawrence Webb is on the ballot with Gregory Anderson, Richard Crespin, Alison Kutchma, Shannon Litton and Shawna Russell in a race for four seats. Running uncontested for sheriff reelection is Stephen Bittle, Tom Clinton is unopposed in his reelection race for commissioner of revenue and incumbent Jody Acosta is running unopposed for treasurer.

A $120 million bond referendum to pay for the construction, expansion and renovation of a new George Mason High School is also on the ballot.

Virginia Del. Marcus Simon, a Democrat who currently represents the 53rd District which includes the City of Falls Church, is up for reelection, running against Independent Mike Casey.

Statewide races on Tuesday’s ballot include governor where current Virginia Lieutenant Governor Ralph Northam, a Democrat, is running against Republican Ed Gillespie and Libertarian Clifford Hyra. Democrat Justin Fairfax is running against Republican Jill Vogel for lieutenant governor and current Attorney General of Virginia Mark Herring is running for reelection against Republican John Adams.

Polls are open in the City of Falls Church from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. today, Tuesday, Nov. 7. The City’s three polling locations are at Thomas Jefferson High School (Ward 1), 601 S. Oak St.; Oakwood Apartments (Ward 2), 501 Roosevelt Boulevard; and at the Falls Church Community Center (Ward 3), 223 Little Falls St.

