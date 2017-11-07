School Bond Passes Easily, Incumbents Reelected, Newcomer Litkenhous to Council & Anderson, Litton, Russell to School Board

The $120 million bond referendum to build a new high school in the City of Falls Church passed easily Tuesday, garnering more than 63 percent of the vote. For City Council, incumbents Marybeth Connelly, David Snyder and Dan Sze were reelected and first-time candidate Ross Litkenhous won the other seat up for grabs.

In a tightly contested School Board race which came down to absentee ballots, Lawrence Webb won reelection and will be joined on the Board by newcomers Greg Anderson, Shannon Litton and Shawna Russell.

Steve Bittle, Tom Clinton and Jody Acosta were all reelected to their positions, running unopposed for sheriff, commissioner of the revenue and treasurer, respectively.

In the big statewide race for governor, Democrat Ralph Northam defeated Republican Ed Gillespie. The Democrats swept the statewide seats with Justin Fairfax elected lieutenant governor and Mark Herring reelected attorney general.

Story is developing…

Unofficial results below:

<iframe src=”https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/e/2PACX-1vTCjBlaHJSjZ18uSBKgSLp3QB2rqoa1MDtvtNTLrDrT-p8-bnmo6RrA4ZERX30y0YNNpoeQyLJ294zh/pubhtml?widget=true&headers=false” width=”600″ height=”710″>

