Carol Jackson Wins Charleston, S.C., Council Seat

Carol Jackson, a longtime resident and affordable housing advocate in the City of Falls Church who relocated with her family to Charleston, South Carolina, three years ago, has been elected by a 58 percent to 42 percent margin to the Charleston City Council from District 12 (James Island). Jackson defeated longtime incumbent Kathleen Wilson.

In another out-of-area result with a local connection, Vernetta Alston has won election to the Durham, North Carolina, City Council by a 61 percent to 38 percent margin in Ward 3. She defeated Sheila Huggins. She is married to Courtney Young Alston, daughter of Falls Church developer Bob Young. In her victory speech, she said, “This election cycle has forced us all to come to grips with who we are as progressives, to redefine ourselves.”

