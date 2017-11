In recognition of Veterans Day, the Falls Church City Hall and key City services will be closed on Friday, Nov. 10, and Saturday, Nov.11, including the Senior Center and the Mary Riley Styles library. The Community Center will be open for unstructured play from 8:30 a.m. – 11 p.m. both Friday and Saturday. A Veterans Day ceremony will be held at the entrance to the Community Center on Saturday at 11 a.m.

