F.C. Affordable Unit Lottery Set

The Falls Church Department of Housing and Human Services has announced this week that an affordable dwelling unit (ADU) is available for rent at Pearson Square (410 S. Maple Avenue, Falls Church) for $1,140 per month, plus utilities and fees. The unit is a one bedroom, one bathroom apartment. An ADU lottery will be held Thursday, Nov. 30, at 6 p.m. in the Dogwood Room at City Hall.

To qualify, applicants must be U.S. citizens or permanent legal residents, have a total household liquid assets not exceeding $40,000, total household income between 50 percent and 80 percent of HUD Area Median Income.

