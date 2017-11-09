Congressional School Cross Country Teams Perform Well

The Congressional School is celebrating after wrapping up a banner cross country season. The Congressional Colts teams, varsity (7th & 8th grade) and junior varsity (5th and 6th grade) earned five first-place team banners and several individual awards. At the Capital Athletic Conference Cross-Country Championship meet in late October, the Colts took home three out of four first place banners.

Tavis Laws, Congressional’s Director of Athletics and Physical Education, expressed his admiration, “I get great joy watching our students strive for greatness and push themselves further than they ever thought they could.”

Cross Country coach, Jackie Rose, also had high praise for the athletes stating, “I am so proud of them and the hard work they dedicated to this season.”

