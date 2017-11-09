Final Results of Bailey’s X-Roads Charity Raffle

Bailey’s Crossroads Rotary Club (BXRC) President Steven Wasko, chair of this year’s club charity raffle, announced the final results of BXRC members’ six-month fundraising effort. It was a record-breaking year raising more than $161,000 from sales of raffle tickets for a 1965 Ford Mustang convertible. This was the club’s 32nd year of sales.

This year’s lucky winner of the fully restored 1965 classic Mustang convertible was Victor Castillo of Falls Church. The drawing was held Sept. 22 at the Occoquan Arts and Craft Show.

The funds raised will help the many charities that the club supports including J.E.B. Stuart (Justice) High School, Fisher House, Wounded Warriors, Glasgow Middle School, Key Center, BritePaths, Stuart Resource Fair, The George Mason University Department of Rehabilitation Science, GoBabyGo, Mason District Police Citizens Advisory Committee, Bailey’s Crossroads Fire Station, food-for-families in need, Annandale Christian Community for Action, Rotary International Foundation and global grants.

The Bailey’s Crossroads Rotary Club wishes to thank all those who purchased tickets and the club’s many Bailey’s Rotary club members who assisted the club in selling tickets and performing other administrative duties.

Additionally, the club would like to thank the many people whose skill and generosity contributed to the club’s success, including:

Honorary Rotarian Val Wadsworth of Brandywine, Md. who restored the car from a rusted hulk.

L&P Restorations of Clifton, Md. who painted the renovated car’s Caspian Blue coat.

And last year’s winner John Mangano, of Reston, who allowed the club to use his winning Mustang when this year’s car was being restored.

The club’s leading venue-sponsors include: Katie’s Car & Coffee, Great Falls; Mustang Sally Brewing Company, Chantilly; Vintage VA Wine and Food Festival, Bull Run Park; Viva Vienna Memorial Day Festival; City of Falls Church Memorial Day Festival and Parade; City of Culpeper 4th of July Car & Motorcycle Show; Capital Crusin’ providing the line up for so many terrific and fun car shows across Northern Virginia; Annual Sully Antique Car Show in Chantilly; Taste of Springfield at Springfield Town Center, Fairfax Corner Shopping Center; Virginia Air & Car Show in Front Royal; Lion’s Club Labor Day Car Show, Fairfax City; Rotary Club of Winchester’s Shenandoah Valley Apple Harvest Festival and the Burke Centre Festival.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments