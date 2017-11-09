Mason High to Offer Practice SAT & ACT Tests Soon

The George Mason High School Parent-Teacher-Student Association (PTSA) is once again offering the SAT practice test on Saturday, Nov. 11 and the ACT practice test on Saturday, Dec. 16. Both will be held at GMHS (7124 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). The mock tests help students practice in a real world setting and identify any areas to improve in before taking the official exams. The fee is $15 per test, which is donated to the PTSA. Students from all grades are welcome.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments