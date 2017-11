Residents can drop in to the fellowship hall at Charles Wesley United Methodist Church (6817 Dean Dr., McLean) anytime between 5 – 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18 to take this spiritual walk in search of contemplation, guidance, remembrance, grief, or to simply to try something new. No charge. Residents are encouraged to bring friends and loved ones with them to participate on the walk. For more information, contact 703-356-6336.

