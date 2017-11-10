Endowment Plans Assistance to Local Needy

The Falls Church Endowment Fund Inc., a ministry of the Falls Church Episcopal Church, is seeking applications for assistance from non-profit organization for the calendar year 2018 prgrams that serve the poor, elderly and distressed in the Falls Church community. Grants are generally in the range of $5,000 – $15,000.

The Endowment Fund is an independent organization classified under sections 509(a)1 and 170(b)(1)(A)(vi) of the Internal Revenue Code whose stated purpose is to further the ministry and outreach of the Christian Church. Organizations interested in this opportunity should request Application for Assistance (RFA) 2017-01 prior to Monday, Nov. 13 by e-mail to mhsnyder@hotmail.com

