James Lee Community Center Hosts Holiday Dinner

The fifth annual James Lee Community Center Thanksgiving Community Dinner will be held on Thursday, November 16 from 4 – 6:30 p.m. at the James Lee Community Center (2855 Annandale Rd., Falls Church). The dinner is intended to help lower income families in the area get a solid meal in as the colder months approach. The community center is still seeking food donations from local residents and businesses as well as searching for volunteers (both children and adults) to help staff the event and ensure it runs smoothly.

