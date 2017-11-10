Local Cub Scouts Collect Food Donations

On Saturday morning, Nov. 11, Falls Church-area Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts will collect donations of canned and packaged food as part of the annual Scouting for Food drive to benefit local food pantries. Residents can set food donations in bags outside front doors before 9 a.m. that day for pickup. Scouts will not enter buildings to collect food, but residents of apartments and condominium buildings can deliver food donations to the parking lot of Falls Church Presbyterian Church (225 E. Broad St., Falls Church) between 9 – 10 a.m. on this Saturday

