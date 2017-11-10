‘Lox and Lecture’ at Temple Rodef Shalom

Alex Levy, Artistic Director of 1st Stage Tysons, will share the process of how a show goes from “Page to Stage” in a discussion at Temple Rodef Shalom (2100 Westmoreland St., Falls Church). The discussion will cover how it relates to the upcoming production of “My Name is Asher Lev” by Aaron Posner, based on the Chaim Potok novel on Sunday, Nov. 19 from 11:45 a.m. – 1:45 p.m. at the Temple’s “Lox and Lecture” event.

The play will run from November 16 – December 17. A light lox and bagel brunch precedes the program.

Cost for entry is $5 for Women of Temple Rodef Shalom members and $8 for Women of Temple Rodef Shalom non-members.

