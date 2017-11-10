New Bicycle Service Shop Opens in Falls Church

By Sally Cole

ProBike FC has opened at 116 E. Fairfax St. in Falls Church. Owned and operated by professional cyclist Nick Clark, ProBike FC offers expert bike servicing, Computrainer, core conditioning, coaching, bike fittings, and performance clinics. A grand opening complete with almost $4,000 in door prizes for training sessions and a titanium bike, will be held Saturday, Nov. 18 with the official ribbon cutting to take place at 10 a.m.

For more information, visit probikefc.com.

