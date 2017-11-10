Updates on Events from Falls Church High School Boosters

Falls Church High School Athletic Boosters will be out again for the 5th annual November Leaf Raking Fundraiser. FCHS boosters still have a few slots open on Saturday, Nov. 11. E-mail Mark McLean if you want to sign up. Boosters offer two options to help with the fundraiser – rake to the curb or leaf bagging.

This is a “Leaves Only” event. The boosters will only rake leaves; no brush, rocks, tree trimmings, sticks, trash, etc. The boosters want to ensure that the students and adults are free from injury.

Don’t forget to visit Chick-fil-A Seven Corners for FCHS’ Spirit Week Challenge against J.E.B. Stuart High School. Make sure to let the staff at Chick-fil-A know you are with FCHS since each school will receive 10 percent of designated sales. At the end of the week, the school with the most sales will receive an additional $500. The winner will be announced at the Bell Game on Friday night.

