Shooting in Bailey’s Crossroads Leaves One in Critical Condition

At 2 a.m. Sunday morning Fairfax County Police responded to a call about a shooting at the Palenque Restaurant in the 5800 block of Columbia Pike that resulted with one man being taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after suffering a gunshot wound to the upper body.

The suspect is described as a thinly built black male between 25 – 30 years old wearing a black shirt and blue jeans. At this time, the motive is still under investigation. Fairfax County Police detectives are still in the early stages of the investigation and are working to find the person or persons responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Needels at 703-246-7904. You may also contact Crime Solvers by visiting fairfaxcrimesolvers.org, or text-a-tip by texting “TIP187” plus your message to CRIMES (274637). Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards of $100 to $1000 dollars if their information leads to an arrest.

