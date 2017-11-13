Lincoln Avenue Christens New Crosswalk

The families of Lincoln Avenue gathered on Friday afternoon to celebrate the completion of the neighborhood’s new crosswalk. After a group effort speaking at a City Council meeting last year about the dangers for pedestrians in the neighborhood, the local families are now thrilled with the life-changing, and life-saving, crosswalks. The celebration included construction-themed decorations, crosswalk cupcakes, and a toast to the initiative’s leader, Sarah Tarpgaard.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments