Water Main Break Causes Mt. Daniel to Close Early

A water main break has cut off water service to Mount Daniel Elementary (2328 N Oak St., Falls Church) and surrounding neighborhoods. As a result, Mount Daniel Elementary will dismiss today at 2:15 p.m.

Students not in Day Care will be bused home. However, if a parent is unavailable at the bus stop, students will be taken to Mary Ellen Henderson Middle School (7130 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church) where they will be bused home at the normal 3:50 p.m. dismissal time.

Students in Day Care will be bused to Thomas Jefferson Elementary (601 S. Oak St., Falls Church) and can be picked up at the normal departure time at TJ.

The water main break is not related to the Mt. Daniel construction project.

