Crime Report: Cash Register Stolen from F.C. Restaurant, Packages Swiped from Front Door & More Lawn Equipment Theft

An entire cash register, along with everything inside, was stolen from the Caribbean Plate restaurant sometime between Nov. 4 – 7, according to the latest City of Falls Church crime report released today.

Also in the latest report, another incident of lawn equipment theft, this time from a shed on Little Falls St. and in more repeat crime, packages were stolen on two separate occasions from the front door of a building on S. Maple Ave.

Other crime included a man skipping out on his tab at Applebees’s, an employee discovered an unlawful video recording at a business in the 500 block of W. Broad, a maintenance worker was assaulted by an unknown suspect in the hallway at Eden Center and, yes, there was another hit and run.

City of Falls Church Crime Report: November 6 – 12, 2017

Larceny from Building, 133 E. Annandale Rd (Caribbean Plate), between Nov 4 at 9:10 PM and Nov 7 at 9:05 AM, a cash register and its contents were removed from the business. Investigation continues.

Destruction of Property, 200 blk Kent St, between noon on Nov 5 and 1:30 PM Nov 6, the window of a residence was completely shattered.

Larceny – Theft from Building, 300 blk Little Falls St, lawn equipment was taken from an unsecured shed sometime between late Sept and early Oct 2017.

Assault, 6700 blk Wilson Blvd (Eden Centre), Nov 6 at 5:39 AM, the victim, a maintenance worker, was assaulted by an unknown suspect that had been sleeping in the hallway.

Graffiti – Destruction of Property, 444 W Broad St, Nov 6, during a routine business check, graffiti was discovered on two street signs beside the building. Public Works was notified.

Identity Theft, 400 blk W Broad St, Nov 7, an incident of identity theft was reported.

Drunk in Public,120 N Virginia Ave, Nov 10 1:34 AM, a male, 34, No Fixed Address, was arrested for being Drunk in Public.

Drunk in Public,120 N Virginia Ave, Nov 10 2:07 AM, a female, 28, of San Antonio, TX, was arrested for being Drunk in Public.

Larceny – Theft from Building, 400 blk S Maple Ave., Nov 8, packages were taken from the front door.

Larceny – Theft from Building, 400 blk S Maple Ave., Nov 10, package was taken from the front door.

Unlawful Recording, 500 blk W Broad St., Nov 10, unlawful video recording was discovered by an employee.

Drunk in Public,120 N Virginia Ave, Nov 11 7:33 PM, a male, 34, No Fixed Address, was arrested for being Drunk in Public.

Hit and Run, 200 blk W Jefferson St., Nov 10, a report was taken for a vehicle that was damaged on the right front bumper by an unknown vehicle.

Defrauding an Innkeeper, 100 blk E Broad St (Applebee’s), Nov 11 at 8:48 PM, a customer walked out without paying his bill. The customer could not be located immediately and a warrant was obtained.

Violation of a Protective Order, 300 Park Ave., Nov 12, a report for the violation of a protective order was taken. A warrant was issued.

OTHER ARRESTS

Nov 3, 5:25 PM, a male, 34, of no fixed address, was arrested by Prince William County Police on a Capias from the City of Falls Church. The underlying charge was trespassing.

Nov 7, 6:18 PM, Richmond Police Dept arrested a male, 20, of Woodbridge, VA, on a Capias from the City of Falls Church for failure to comply with ASAP(underlying charge DWI).

