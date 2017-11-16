Aldi Opening on Arlington Blvd. in Falls Church Today

By Sally Cole

Aldi is hosting a grand opening for its first Falls Church location today, Thursday, Nov. 16. The event will start with a ribbon cutting at 7:50 a.m. and include prizes and savings throughout the day. Aldi, which operates almost 1,700 stores in 35 states, sells the most frequently purchased grocery and household items, primarily under its exclusive brands. The new store is at 8100A Arlington Blvd.

Aldi is also planning to open a store in the next year or so in the Tower Square Shopping Center at 155 Hillwood Ave. For more information, visit aldi.us.

