Former F.C. EDA Chair Salzberg to Speak at VPIS Meeting Nov. 19

Edward Salzberg is the guest speaker at the Village Preservation and Improvement Society’s fall membership meeting on Sunday, Nov. 19 from 4 – 5:30 p.m. at the American Legion Post 130 at 400 N. Oak St. in Falls Church. The former chairman and longtime member of the Falls Church Economic Development Authority will discuss Falls Church City’s opportunities for attracting desirable retail businesses and the creation of a walkable, pedestrian friendly atmosphere.

