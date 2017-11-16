Local Soccer Club to Sell Produce this Saturday

On Saturday, Nov. 18, the Falls Church – Annandale Lions Club will offer fresh navel oranges, grapefruit, tangerines and apples for sale by the case, half-case and quarter-case from 8:15 a.m. until all produce is sold out at the Annandale Swim Club (7530 Little River Turnpike, Annandale). White House ornaments and soup mix are also on sale Saturday and donations of canned food will be received for needy families. Lions provide eyeglass recycling, eye exams and new glasses as well as sight and hearing tests and college scholarships, plus support for youth sports and environmental education.

