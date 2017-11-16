McLean Community Hosts 2 Public Events this Weekend

Two upcoming events will be of interest to area residents.

On Friday, Nov. 17 from 3:30 – 10 p.m. attendees can spend a night watching not one, but two blockbuster features by meeting at the Old Firehouse (1440 Chain Bridge Rd., McLean) before the group heads to AMC Tysons for two movies and dinner at the food court. Cost is $25 for McLean Community Center district residents and $35 for non-district residents. Movie tickets are included in the fee.

A second event geared toward residents is the Alden Fall Production titled, “Peggy the Pint-Sized Pirate” by D. M. Larson. The play centers around Peggy, who’s a small pirate with big dreams but has bigger pirates standing in her way. When a sea monster captures her friends, Peggy has to find a way to save them. Due to an outpouring of community support for our youth productions, The Alden is launching its first-ever fall production for youth. These “studio-style” productions will entertain the community and provide a professional-level theatre experience for the community’s young actors. Showtimes are this Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 18 and 19, at 2 p.m. at The Old Firehouse (1440 Chain Bridge Rd., McLean). Admission is free.

For more information, call the Center at 703-790-0123, TTY: 711, or visit the website, mcleancenter.org. For Old Firehouse activities, call 703-448-8336. For The Alden Box Office, call 571-296-8385.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments