Multiple Suspects Involved in Grand Larceny at Eden Center Jewelry Store
As many as seven suspects are believed to have played a role in a grand larceny case that took place at Bach Tuyet Jewelers (BT Jewelers) at 6757 Wilson Blvd, Falls Church on Friday, Nov. 3 around 1:30 p.m. The group absconded with an estimated $150,000 in the form of jewelry and cash from a rear safe room.
Store surveillance video shows the suspects entering BT Jewelers in staggered pairs with two at a time and are believed to be working together due to their arrival in the same vehicle — a Honda Odyssey minivan released between 2004 – 2010. Once a few of the suspects occupied the clerk’s attention on one end of the store, a single suspect crawled through a swinging part of a locked door on the opposite end and obtained multiple items of value from the store’s safe room, which she then secured in a bag.
The suspect descriptions are as follows:
1. A woman, described as being 25-30 years old with long black hair. She wore a multicolored scarf in her hair, a white shirt and a red skirt.
2. A woman, described as being 30-35 years old with long black hair. She wore a black shirt, gray pants and white shoes.
3. A woman, described as being 30-35 years old with long red hair. She wore a black shirt, gray sweat pants and sandals.
4. A woman, described as being 30-35 years old with long black hair. She wore a gray Guess brand shirt, ripped jeans and black and white sneakers.
5. A man, described as being 30-35 years old with black hair and a bear and mustache. He wore a black baseball cap, white polo shirt, gray jacket, gray pants and white sneakers.
6. A woman, described as having long black hair. She wore a long black shawl, a black shirt, black and gray yoga pants and sandals. She had a toddler with her.
7. A woman, seen in the surveillance video crawling under a locked door and taking valuables from a safe. She is described as 30-35 years old with long black hair. She wore a blue and white shirt with “I WOKE UP LIKE DIS FLAWLESS” lettering and a long flowered skirt.
The store owner is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individuals responsible.
Anyone with information should contact Detective Kevin Ankney at (703) 248-5238 (TTY 711) or kankney@fallschurchva.gov.