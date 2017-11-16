Multiple Suspects Involved in Grand Larceny at Eden Center Jewelry Store

By Matt Delaney

As many as seven suspects are believed to have played a role in a grand larceny case that took place at Bach Tuyet Jewelers (BT Jewelers) at 6757 Wilson Blvd, Falls Church on Friday, Nov. 3 around 1:30 p.m. The group absconded with an estimated $150,000 in the form of jewelry and cash from a rear safe room.

Store surveillance video shows the suspects entering BT Jewelers in staggered pairs with two at a time and are believed to be working together due to their arrival in the same vehicle — a Honda Odyssey minivan released between 2004 – 2010. Once a few of the suspects occupied the clerk’s attention on one end of the store, a single suspect crawled through a swinging part of a locked door on the opposite end and obtained multiple items of value from the store’s safe room, which she then secured in a bag.

The suspect descriptions are as follows:

1. A woman, described as being 25-30 years old with long black hair. She wore a multicolored scarf in her hair, a white shirt and a red skirt.

2. A woman, described as being 30-35 years old with long black hair. She wore a black shirt, gray pants and white shoes.

3. A woman, described as being 30-35 years old with long red hair. She wore a black shirt, gray sweat pants and sandals.

4. A woman, described as being 30-35 years old with long black hair. She wore a gray Guess brand shirt, ripped jeans and black and white sneakers.

5. A man, described as being 30-35 years old with black hair and a bear and mustache. He wore a black baseball cap, white polo shirt, gray jacket, gray pants and white sneakers.

6. A woman, described as having long black hair. She wore a long black shawl, a black shirt, black and gray yoga pants and sandals. She had a toddler with her.

7. A woman, seen in the surveillance video crawling under a locked door and taking valuables from a safe. She is described as 30-35 years old with long black hair. She wore a blue and white shirt with “I WOKE UP LIKE DIS FLAWLESS” lettering and a long flowered skirt.

The store owner is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individuals responsible.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Kevin Ankney at (703) 248-5238 (TTY 711) or kankney@fallschurchva.gov.

