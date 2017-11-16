New Books Raise Awareness about Earth’s Oceans

Sunset Beach, launched by local resident Susan Kearney, is a fictitious place for kids to learn about all of our friends living in the ocean and on the beach. It is modeled after Sunset Beach, Florida, a scenic spit of sand on the Gulf coast where the birds and ocean life are abundant and the people are as warm as the sun.

The mission of Sunset Beach Books is to create, acquire and publish engaging resources for parents, teachers, and librarians, so that they can help kids learn about, fall in love with and protect the Earth’s oceans.

Sunset Beach aims to inspire young readers through books, activities and the Sea Pals conservation club. Learn more at SunsetBeach.com

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments