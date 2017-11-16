Urgent Care-Sports Medicine Office Combo Opens on Annandale Rd.

By Sally Cole

Pulmonary and Medical Associates of Northern Virginia has opened a combined urgent care and sports medicine office at 510 W. Annandale Road. The urgent care is currently open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. for walk-in patients with minor illness or injury who would like to be seen immediately. PMA is a member of Privia Medical Group, is a multi-specialty medical practice with more than 20 providers in two offices in Falls Church and Arlington, Virginia.

For more information, visit pmaofnorthernva.com/urgent-care.

