6th Annual Spend Yourself 5K/3K Set for Saturday

The sixth annual Spend Yourself 5K Run/3K Walk will take place on Saturday, Nov. 18 starting at Columbia Baptist Church (103 West Columbia St., Falls Church). As one of the few races held in Falls Church City – mostly on the W&OD Railroad Park trail – this event offers residents a great way to raise the profile of their business among other local residents while helping to raise money for those in need locally and globally.

More than 500 people participated last year, and the ministry is expecting an even bigger turnout this year. While several are experienced runners, the ministry has found that just as many families and groups of friends signed up as a way to do something fun and meaningful together. Sponsorship helps you connect with local residents before, during and after the race.

Last year, the ministry raised over $80,000 to support Spend Yourself, a subsect of Columbia Baptist Church (Tax ID # 540544701) in Falls Church City. Its goal is to address both physical and spiritual hunger around the world through community projects, education and prayer. Starting as a food pantry, which still operates weekly in Falls Church, Spend Yourself has expanded to fight hunger in Haiti and India. The local Food Pantry serves an average of 225 local families each week. The Pantry also serves four child development centers in India to give over 220 youth skills and opportunities to succeed, as well as a community in Haiti that includes long term economic development and education opportunities.

Your organization can get involved with this high-profile community event in a couple of ways:

Be a sponsor: Choose from 5 levels of sponsorship ranging from $250 – $2,500

Run/Walk: Participate in the race as a runner or walker

Over 20 local businesses joined the ministry as sponsors last year and the ministry would be thrilled to partner with them again for this year. To become a sponsor, contact Casey Miner to receive the proper form at caseyminer@hotmail.com. If you are already in possession of the form, you can mail it along with your tax-deductible donation

For more information visit columbiabaptist.org/sy5k. You can also reach out to Casey Miner at 310-237-3118 or caseyminer@hotmail.com, as well as Rachel Eckard at 703-534-5740, ext. 288, or reckard@columbiabaptist.org, if you have any questions.

