Holiday Pop-Up Shop at Pure Barre Falls Church Thursday

By Sally Cole

Several local businesses are participating in Sip, Shop, and Be Merry on Thursday, Nov. 16 from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. at Pure Barre Falls Church. Participating vendors include belle et bonne, Café Kindred, Botanologica, Café Kindred, Emery Grey Designs, Kate Bakes Bars, Keith Arts, Lemon Lane Consignment, Luna Blu Mar, Pursuing Vintage and Zoya’s Atelier. Refreshments and light hors d’oeuvres will be provided by Café Kindred.

Pure Barre Falls Church is located at 2121 N. Westmoreland St. in Arlington.

