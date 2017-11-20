Crime Report: 8 Cars Ransacked in 1 Night in Falls Church

A spree of thefts from vehicles occurred sometime between last Monday night and early Tuesday morning according to the latest City of Falls Church crime report released today. There were seven instances of theft and one instance of tampering with a vehicle, taking place between the hours of 6:30 p.m. Nov. 13 and 9:30 a.m. Nov. 14 on Jackson St., Welcome Dr., Gibson Pl., Dulany Pl., Popular Dr. and S. Washington St.

In other vehicle crime, the tags were stolen from a vehicle on W. Broad St. as well as from one at Koon’s Ford and there were two hit and runs on W. Broad St.

City of Falls Church Crime Report: November 13 – 19, 2017

Larceny from Vehicle, 800 W Broad St, Nov 13, between 11:45 AM and 4:10 PM, both tags were removed from a vehicle

Shoplifting 301 W Broad St (Harris-Teeter), Nov 13, 6 PM, a shoplifting incident was reported. The offender was identified and warrants have been obtained.

Larceny from Vehicle, 400 blk Jackson St, Nov 14, loose change was taken from a vehicle parked overnight in a driveway.

Larceny from Vehicle, 2700 blk Welcome Dr, between 9:30 PM, Nov 13 and 7:15 AM Nov 14, a small purse containing change was taken from a vehicle parked in a driveway.

Larceny from Vehicle, 2700 blk Welcome Dr, between 8 PM, Nov 13 and 6 AM Nov 14, an unsecured vehicle was ransacked and items of value were taken.

Larceny from Vehicle, 2700 blk Welcome Dr, between 6:30 PM, Nov 13 and 6:30 AM Nov 14, an unsecured vehicle was ransacked and items of value were taken.

Tampering with Auto, 1300 blk Gibson Pl, between 7:30 PM, Nov 13 and 9:30 AM Nov 14, an unsecured vehicle parked in a driveway was riffled through but nothing was taken.

Larceny from Vehicle, 100 blk Dulany Pl, Nov 14, victim reported that overnight, loose change and an item of value were taken from an unsecured vehicle

Larceny from Vehicle, 300 blk Poplar Dr, between 9 PM, Nov 13 and 6 AM Nov 14, an unsecured vehicle was ransacked and items of value were taken.

Larceny from Vehicle, 1000 blk S Washington St, between 8 PM, Nov 13 and 7 AM Nov 14, an unsecured vehicle was ransacked and items of value were taken.

Smoking Violations, 6757 Wilson Blvd #24 (Le Billiards), Nov 14 7:11 PM, a male, 32, of Laurel, MD, was issued a summons for Smoking Violation in a Restaurant.

Larceny from Vehicle, 1051 E Broad St (Koon’s Ford), Nov 15, a dealer tag was taken from a vehicle.

Drug/Narcotic Violations, 7200 blk Leesburg Pike, Nov 15, following a routine traffic stop, a male, 31, of Fairfax, VA was arrested for Possession of Controlled Substance/Medication not prescribed to himself, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Drug Narcotic Violations, 450 W Broad St, Nov 15, 5:12 PM, a male, 32, of Washington, DC, was arrested on Felony charges of Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Codeine.

Larceny-Theft from Building, 250 W Broad St (Falls Church Antiques), Nov 15, 3:30 PM, Items of value were taken. The offender is described as a white male in his 40’s, with a slender build, dark hair, and approximately 6’ tall. Investigation continues.

Smoking Violations, 6757 Wilson Blvd #15 (H2O Cafe), Nov 16, 11:43 PM, a male, 56, of Springfield, VA, was issued a summons for Smoking Violation in a Restaurant.

Graffiti – Destruction of Property, 200 Grove Ave (West End Park), Nov 17, 8:09 AM, graffiti was discovered on the skateboard ramp. Public Works notified.

Drunk In Public – 100 blk W Broad St., Nov 17, 4:15 PM, a male of No Fixed Address, was issued a summons for appearing to be Drunk in Public.

Bad Check – Larceny by False Pretense, 600 blk S Washington St., Nov 18, 1:08 PM, A victim was given a check for a refund which returned as insufficient funds. A warrant was issued for Larceny by False Pretense.

Hit and Run, 1000 blk W Broad St., A vehicle was struck while parked causing damage to the left mirror.

Hit and Run, 700 blk W Broad St., A vehicle was struck by another vehicle on the right front while traveling on W Broad St. The striking vehicle left the area without providing information.

OTHER ARRESTS

Nov 15, 5:12 PM, a male, 32, of Washington, DC, was arrested on a Fairfax County Misdemeanor charge of destroying a cell phone and a Fairfax Felony charge of stealing a laptop.

