By Sally Cole

Cyclebar is now open at 301 W. Broad Street in Falls Church. Cyclebar offers a fun and accessible experience for riders of all ages and fitness levels. Rides include music, energy-enhancing video graphics and rider specific performance data in a state of the art “CycleTheatre.” Free rides will be available for a limited time.

For more information, visit www.fallschurch.cyclebar.com.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments