Grace Christian Academy Earns ‘Exemplary’ Accreditation

By Sally Cole

The Wisconsin Evangelical Lutheran Synod School Accreditation recently announced the exemplary accreditation of Grace Christian Academy in Falls Church. Grace Christian Academy has proven compliance with WELSSA’s educational standards and is a member in good standing.

Schools working toward accreditation must complete a comprehensive self-study, host a site visit team of educators outside the school every five years, and develop and implement a school improvement plan to maintain accreditation. Established in 1973, the pre-k to 8th grade school is also accredited by the Association of Christian Teachers and Schools, and is recognized as a fully accredited private school in the Commonwealth of Virginia by the Virginia Council of Private Education as authorized by the Virginia Board of Education.

For more information, visit www.gracechristianacademy.

