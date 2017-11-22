Congressional School Provides for Needy Families

Students and teachers from Congressional School in Falls Church traveled to the Culmore Family Resource Center on Monday to deliver much needed food supplies in time for Thanksgiving. This year marks the 10th anniversary of Congressional School’s Thanksgiving food drive in support of the residents of the Culmore Family Resource Center in Bailey’s Crossroads.

“Less than two miles from our campus, there are families living in poverty,” stated Head of School, Janet Marsh. “The Culmore Center helps to provide services and food to these families all year long and we hope that the contributions from our school community might help the families have a happier holiday season.”

Congressional’s Thanksgiving food drive is organized annually by seventh grade students as a service learning project. This year, the students encouraged community participation by setting grade-level goals and challenges with teachers offering bonus donations if their grade-levels reached their targets. In the end, the school gathered over 1000 perishable and non-perishable goods to be distributed to the Culmore residents.

“The community we serve is extremely low income and our work is to connect the families we serve to resources and guide them to a path of self-sufficiency,” stated Nandred Navarro, Vice President of Community Based Services who coordinated with Congressional School on behalf of the Culmore Center. “Thanksgiving is family time and we like to provide extra help that day so they have enjoyment and feel special. Congressional School’s Thanksgiving Food Drive each year, provides an immense help to the Culmore Family Resource Center.”

