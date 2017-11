By Sally Cole

Two local restaurants will be open Thanksgiving. Ireland’s Four Provinces, at 105 W. Broad Street, will offer its Thanksgiving buffet from 11:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. when the bar will open. Reservations are required by calling 703-534-8999.

Bentley’s Diner, at 6654 Arlington Boulevard, will be open for breakfast from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. and for Thanksgiving dinner from 1 – 7 p.m. Reservations can be made by calling 703-532-4100.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments