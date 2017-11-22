Reminder: No School Wednesday – Friday

Falls Church City Public Schools would like to remind students, parents and residents alike that there is no school for the rest of the week, from Nov. 22 – 24 in honor of the Thanksgiving Holiday. This added time is intended to allow students and staff to enjoy the time off from school before the big academic push that most classes will be experiencing in December prior to the extended winter holiday break. Schools will reopen on Monday, Nov. 27 at the regular times.

