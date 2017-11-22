This Week in Sports: Cross Country

By Matt Delaney

Getting out in front to start their race at the 2A State cross country meet at the Great Meadow course on Nov. 11 were seniors Logan Funk (center) and Estelle Timar-Wilcox (right). Both top performers would go on to finish within the top 15 as Funk took 12th and Timar-Wilcox was right behind her at 14th. Their strong showing earned them both All-State honors for the third time in their high school careers. Along with that, thanks to good runs from juniors Jo Sevier and Victoria Lecce and their finishes in 31st and 33rd, respectively, Mason girls were able to snag a fourth place finish as a team, marking the 15th consecutive season the Mustangs have accomplished that feat.

Matching each other stride for stride during the final 400 yards of their race are senior Bill Comstock (left) and junior Henry Brorsen. The two kept close tabs on one another throughout the course and wound up placing 41st (Comstock) and 42nd (Brorsen) en route to the Mason boys nabbing a seventh place team finish in the state. This was the team’s best result since 2014 when the boys program had finished sixth in the state, so clearly the pendulum is beginning to swing upward again for the Mustangs male runners. With four of the Mason boys top seven runners returning to the fore next season in 2018, they’ll look to make a push that could land them within the highly-coveted top five slots in 2A State competition.

