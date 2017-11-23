Marshall Boosters Begin Tree And Holiday Sale

The George C. Marshall High School boosters will run the annual Christmas Tree Sale from Nov. 25 – Dec. 17. The boosters will sell Christmas trees, wreaths, garland, White House ornaments and Marshall Statesmen Spirit Wear throughout the entirety of the tree sale. All proceeds from the sale will benefit Marshall’s athletic teams and other organizations.

Hours will be 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m., Monday through Friday; 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Saturdays and noon – 6 p.m. on Sundays.

Marshall High School is located just east of the 495 Capitol Beltway at 7731 Leesburg Pike in Falls Church.

