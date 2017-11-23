Small Business Saturday is this Weekend

By Sally Cole

Small Business Saturday is this Saturday, Nov. 25. The shopping “holiday” was created by American Express to support the small business community as a counterpart to Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Small Business Saturday encourages holiday shoppers to patronize small, local, brick and mortar businesses.

For information about the small business community holiday shopping options in Falls Church or the benefits of shopping locally, visit www.FallsChurchChamber.org. For more information about Small Business Saturday, visit www.americanexpress.com.

For those philanthropically minded, Giving Tuesday is November 28. For more information on that designated day, visit www.givingtuesday.org and go to the Chamber’s website for a list of local nonprofits accepting holiday donations.

