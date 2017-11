Re-enactors from the 1860s welcome friends and soldiers for holiday cheer in the midst of Civil War conflict this Saturday, Nov. 25 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Cherry Hill Farmhouse (312 Park Ave., Falls Church). Visitors can enjoy period carols, parlor games, light refreshments, and decorations including a Victorian-period Christmas tree and a children’s craft room.

