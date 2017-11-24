Longtime F.C. Resident Stephen Venets Dies at Age 66
Stephen G. Venets, 66, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Monday, November 20, 2017. Stephen leaves behind to cherish his memories his beloved wife Antonia Venets; his adored children Demetrios Venets and Maria Venets Amerine; and a host of family and friends.
A visitation for Stephen will be held on Sunday, November 26, 2017 at National Funeral Home, 7482 Lee Highway, Falls Church, Virginia 22042 from 4 – 8 p.m., followed by a funeral service on Monday, November 27, 2017 at St. Katherine’s Greek Orthodox Church at 12:00 pm, 3149 Glen Carlyn Road, Falls Church, Virginia 22041. A committal service will take place following all services at Oakwood Cemetery, 401 North Roosevelt Street, Falls Church, Virginia 22044.