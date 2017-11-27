25th Annual Holiday Craft Show Set for Next Weekend
The 25th Annual Holiday Craft Show returns to the Community Center (223 Little Falls St., Falls Church) next Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 2 and 3. A $1 weekend pass gets attendees access to 50 crafters and merchants selling unique handmade items, baked goods, and more. The show is open on Saturday from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. and on Sunday from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
The first day of the Craft Show provides fun opportunities for children with The Great Zucchini, Lunch with Santa and the Children’s Holiday Shoppe. The Great Zucchini performs his award-winning show Saturday at 9:30 a.m., keeping children engaged with the wonder of magic, silliness of comedy and interactive nature of the show. Reference Activity Code 111-206.
The Children’s Holiday Shoppe at Cherry Hill Farmhouse is another holiday tradition. Just across the park from the Gift & Craft Show, volunteers help children select gifts for $6 and under. Free gift wrapping is provided. The fundraiser for the Friends of Cherry Hill is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 2. No registration required.
Lastly, at the Lunch with Santa, children are $6 each for a meal catered by Clare and Don’s Beach Shack. There are two seatings: 11 a.m. and noon on Saturday, Dec. 2. Santa will be available for photos and grown-ups are welcome to take as many photos as they like. Advanced registration required. Register online (fallschurchva.gov/Register) or by calling 703-248-5027. Reference Activity Code 111-207.
Registration is required for every person attending. Cost is $6 for children ages 2-12; Ages 13 and up can attend free with the purchase of Craft Show Shopping Pass ($1). Register online (fallschurchva.gov/Register) or by calling 703-248-5027.
More information about all the events can be found at www.fallschurchva.gov/Holidays.