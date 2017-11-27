Crime Report: 3 Drunk In Publics, 3 Hit and Runs & a Euthanized Deer

There were a trio of alcohol-related arrests in the City of Falls Church last week, according to the latest crime report. One person was arrested for being drunk in public on Broad St. last Monday and two were nabbed the the night of and early morning after Thanksgiving.

In other crime, someone stole an Explorer from Koons Ford, a 28-year-old was arrested for assaulting a business owner on W. Broad St. and there were three hit and runs. Also in the report, an injured deer had to be euthanized after being found on Parker St. last Thursday.

City of Falls Church Crime Report: November 20 – 26, 2017

Hit and Run, 500 blk N West St., Nov 20, 7:21 PM, A vehicle was struck while parked causing damage to the left mirror. The striking vehicle left the scene without providing information.

Drunk in Public, 300 blk W Broad St., Nov 20, 11:53 PM, a male of Annandale VA, was issued a summons for appearing Drunk in Public.

Smoking Violations, 6700 blk Wilson Blvd #24, Nov 22, 12:06 AM, a male, 34, of Falls Church, VA, was issued a summons for Smoking Violation.

Burglary, Motor Vehicle Theft / Stolen Auto, 1000 blk E Broad St, between 11:47 PM, Nov 21 and 5:00 AM, Nov 22, persons unknown forcibly entered the service department at Koons Ford and removed keys and one Black and one Gray Ford Explorer.

Wildlife Complaint, 1000 blk Parker St, Nov 24, 12:32 PM, an injured and immobile deer was euthanized and removed from the property.

Assault – Simple, 1100 blk W Broad St, Nov 24, 9:44 PM, a male, 28, of Springfield VA, was arrested for assaulting a business owner.

Drunk in Public, 100 blk N Washington St, Nov 24, 11:12 PM, a male, 32, of Elkwood VA, was issued a summons for appearing Drunk in Public.

Drunk in Public, 300 blk Hillwood Ave, Nov 25, 1:21 AM, a male, 30, of Fairfax VA, was issued a summons for appearing Drunk in Public.

Hit and Run, 6600 blk Wilson Blvd, Nov 25, 2:10 PM, A vehicle was damaged while parked causing damage to the left rear bumper. The striking vehicle left the scene without providing information.

Hit and Run, 300 blk W Broad St, Nov 25, 2:47 PM, A vehicle was struck on Nov 21, between 4:00 PM and 7:00 PM, while parked causing damage to the left side passenger door. The striking vehicle left the scene without providing information.

OTHER ARRESTS

Nov 20, 11:16 AM, a male, 41, of Alexandria VA, was arrested on a Falls Church City Felony charge of Obtaining Money by False Pretense.

Nov 25, 2:44 PM, a male, 44, of Falls Church VA, was arrested on a Falls Church City Misdemeanor charge of Petit Larceny.

