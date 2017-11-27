Lee Arts Center Artists Open ‘Pop Up’ Art Show

A “Pop Up” art show featuring 14 artist members from the Lee Arts Center in Arlington will take place on Saturday, Dec. 2 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m and will be hosted at McEnearney’s Associates’ real estate office in Arlington (4720 Lee Highway, Arlington). Ceramics, jewelry and prints will be for sale from a diverse array of artists and their unique styles – all of which are ideal items for holiday gifts or adding to a personal art collection.

Fifteen percent of all sales will be donated to “Doorways for Women and Families.” Plenty of parking will be available to interested shoppers who wish to attend this local show.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments