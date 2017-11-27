Mason Boys Soccer Hosts Clinic on Dec. 2

The George Mason High School Boys soccer program is offering a soccer skills clinic on Saturday, Dec. 2 from 9:30 a.m. – noon on the Mustang turf field. There will be skills training for boys and girls in beginner (ages 4-8) and advanced groups (ages 9-13). Mason Boys soccer coaches and players will be the instructors. The cost is $40 with all proceeds going to help the team travel and compete in the Smoky Mountain Cup in Gatlinburg, Tennessee in March. Pre-registration is strongly recommended as participation will be limited to 30 players in each age group.

