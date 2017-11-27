ProBike FC Joins the Little City

ANOTHER WEEK, ANOTHER NEW BUSINESS JOINS THE CITY. This past Saturday members of Falls Church’s City Council and Chamber of Commerice celebrated the entry of ProBike FC within City limits. Those on hand to commemorate the event were (from left to right) the Chamber’s Chairman Board of Directors Joe Wetzel, Commissioner of Revenue Tom Clinton, Council member Dan Sze, Vice Mayor Marybeth Connelly, Mayor David Tarter and ProBike FC owner Nick Clark and the rest of his team

