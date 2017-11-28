Falls Church Man Dies in Motorcycle Crash

By Matt Delaney

Mark Green-Smith, a 20-year-old motorcyclist and resident of Falls Church, died in a fatal accident yesterday at the intersection of Arlington Boulevard (Route 50) and South Street.

Fairfax County Police Department’s Crash Reconstruction Unit was called to the scene of the accident around 4 p.m. after a 2011 Nissan Versa and a 2016 Kawasaki motorcycle collided. A preliminary investigation revealed the driver of the Versa was making a left turn from westbound Route 50 on to South Street when the motorcycle traveling eastbound struck the front of the car.

Green-Smith was pronounced dead at the scene. No one in the Versa was injured. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor for either driver. Detectives are looking into the possibility speed may have been a factor for the motorcyclist, but it is still early on in the investigation.

